Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for April 21 to 28:
Permits issued
MHS Planning and Design, 1775 Duncan St., new parking lot, $2,120,000
Zernco Inc., 401 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial new service station and repair garage, $2,500,000
Lay Construction LLC., 401 Troup Highway, commercial new service station and repair garage, $150,000
Newhall Homes LLC., 611 Camellia St., new residential, $307,458
Sign Assign, 501 S. Southeast Loop 323, freestanding/attached development sign, $6,000
SEV Construction LLC., 6096 New Copeland Road, commercial demolition, $10,000
Bow St. Commons LLC., 913 W. Bow St., commercial finish out of offices, banks and professional, $20,000
JMLM LLC., 7576 Princedale, new residential, $400,000
JMLM LLC., 7568 Princedale, new residential, $400,000
JMLM LLC., 7560 Princedale, new residential, $420,000
Bow St. Commons LLC., 913 W. Bow St., commercial finish out of stores and customer service, $12,000
Bow St. Commons LLC., 913 W. Bow St., commercial finish out of stores, $15,000
Carlyle, Joe Homes Inc., 13955 W. Peninsula Road, residential on Lake Tyler, $600,000
Carlyle, Joe Homes Inc., 15200 E. Ridge Road, residential on Lake Tyler, $1,000,000
Kirby Custom Homes, 2632 Oak Alley, new residential, $885,000
Benken’s Sign Company LLC., 6001 S. Broadway Avenue, freestanding/attached development sign, $200
Sidar Builders LLC., 1708 Alamo Crossing Road, new residential, $239,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 1712 Alamo Crossing Road, new residential, $229,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 1716 Alamo Crossing Road, new residential, $249,900
Harris, Riley Construction LP., 117 E. 7th St., commercial demolition, $30,000
Signal Restoration, 3210 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $16,000
Rudd Contracting Co., 1000 S. Beckham Avenue, plumbing alterations, $73,000
Martin Heines Real Estate Services, 1413 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial finish out, $225,000
Rose City Air, 2850 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,855
C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 6621 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations
Supreme Roofing Texas, 5400 New Copeland Road, commercial roof replacement, $15,000
Lake Fork Mechanical LLC., 526 E. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $100,000
Goode Brothers Heating & A/C Inc., 110 N. College Avenue, commercial mechanical, $11,000