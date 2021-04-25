Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for April 14 to 21:
Permits issued
McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial parking lots, $2,000,000
Anderson Construction, 6057 Hillcross CV, new residential, $360,000
Handcrafted Homes, 2655 Oak Creek Boulevard, new residential, $320,000
NATCO Design Build LLC., 7924 S. Broadway Avenue 700, commercial finish out, $47,635
Joe Carlyle Homes Inc., 15200 E. Ridge Road, residential on Lake Tyler, $1,000,000
Chase Homes LLC., 7106 Shaddock Ridge, new residential, $750,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9119 Long Branch, new residential, $306,704
Kelley Developments LLC., 3066 Crosslake Boulevard, new residential, $635,000
Riley Harris Construction L.P., 117 E. 7th St., commercial demolition, $30,000
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3115 E. 5th St., commercial mechanical alterations
Maddox Services, MEP., 2895 Shiloh Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,563