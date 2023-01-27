Sophomore standout Kalyse Buffin hit for 32 points and freshman sensation Bralyah Miller added 20 as the Tyler High Lady Lions scored a 73-28 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday in a District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den.
Also, Kyla Crawford led Tyler with 15 rebounds, while Miller added eight boards and nine steals as the Lady Lions improved to 26-6 overall and 9-2 in district. Tyler also moved its home record to 10-1.
Aaliya Oliver led Pine Tree with 11 points with Ewoma Ugibini grabbing nine rebounds as the Lady Pirates fell to 10-17 and 1-10.
Tyler Coach Amber Wylie was not happy with her team’s first-half performance, calling their offensive sets “sloppy,” but she was very pleased with the Lady Lions’ performance in the second half.
The THS defense was stellar, holding PT to two buckets in the first half as the Lady Lions led 25-8 at intermission. Tyler was on fire in the third quarter, scoring 30 points with 12 points from Buffin and eight from Miller.
The Tyler defensive pressure forced the Lady Pirates into 36 turnovers. Miller led the way with her nine swipes with six from Buffin, five from Amayah Clay and four from Taniyah Elmore. Also, Buffin and A’Niya Hartsfield each drew charges.
The Lady Lions took care of the ball, making only eight turnovers.
Other scorers for the Lady Bucs were Jalen Scroggins (6), Ugibini (6), CNya Day (3) and Ashton Molina (2).
While Ugibini led with nine boards, Shaneatra Jones and Oliver had five rebounds each for PT. Scroggins added four boards.
Also scoring for Tyler were Hartsfield (9), Crawford (6), Elmore (2), Jer’Miya Rice (2) and Justtice Taylor (2).
Pine Tree was 1 of 9 from 3-point (Day) and 7 of 18 from the free throw line.
Tyler was 6 of 20 from long distance (Hartsfield, 3; Crawford, 2; Buffin, 1) and 3 of 9 from the charity stripe.
Pine Tree plays host to Hallsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday.