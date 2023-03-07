It was a rough and tumble start to the Region XIV Basketball Tournament.
In a bruiser of a game, Addarin Scott put back a rebound in the final seconds to lift No. 9 Navarro to a 74-72 win over No. 8 Tyler Junior College in a first-round game of tourney at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (16-14) advance to the quarterfinals to take on No. 1 seed Lee College (25-5) at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Apaches end their season at 15-15.
The game was tight throughout with neither team having a big lead — Tyler led by six at one time and Navarro by five.
Corey Camper Jr. gave TJC a 72-70 lead after hitting one of two free throw attempts with 1:31 on the clock.
Navarro brought the ball down the floor Scott tied the game at 72-72 with an inside shot at 1:03 showing. TJC worked the clock down but Camper was called for a charge in the lane at 32.7 seconds, much to the displeasure of Tyler Coach Mike Marquis.
Then it was the Bulldogs' turn as Navarro milked the clock, but the shot missed the goal, but just as NC had done all game, the Bulldogs got the offensive rebound and the putback from Scott with 3.1 seconds showing for the 74-72 lead.
After a timeout, TJC tossed the ball to Camper near midcourt, but a crash caused the ball to go array and the Apaches failed to get a shot in time.