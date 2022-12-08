The hometown teams got things started right for their fans on Friday as Brownboro opened play in the annual Great East Texas Shootout.
The Brownsboro Bearettes, the defending Class 4A state basketball champions, opened with a convincing 60-2 win over Kerens.
Tiykeah McKenzie led the Bearettes with 21 points, followed by Hannah Stout (16) and Khyra Garrett (12).
The Bears then scored a 55-30 victory over Quinlan Ford. Hudson Childers led Brownsboro with 14 points, followed by Jacob Hopson with 10.
The tournament continues through Saturday at three gyms — high school, intermediate and junior high. Championship games are set for 6:15 (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys) on Saturday at the high school. Some 61 games are scheduled.
GIRLS
Bullard scored a couple of wins, 42-24 over Corsicana in the first round and then a 44-40 victory over Martin’s Mill in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Panthers will now play Palestine in the semifinals, which is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Friday in the high school gym.
Bullard used a big third quarter to get by the Lady Mustangs, outscoring Martin’s Mill 13-4 in the period to take a 36-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Jadyn Welch led the Lady Panthers with 13 points with Tre’Anah Coppock adding 10.
Mattie Dollard led the Lady Mustangs with 21 points.
Against Corsicana, Welch led Bullard with 14 points with Carly Tucker pitching in 10 points.
Palestine advanced to the semifinals with wins over Carthage (61-43) in the first round and 57-32 over Lone Oak in the quarterfinals.
Other first round scores included: Martin’s Mill 53, Chapel Hill 34; Lone Oak 58, Tyler Legacy JV 37; Edgewood 41, Grapevine 15; Tenaha 90, Ferris 27; and Mineola 67, Gladewater 43.
In a consolation contest, Chapel Hill rebounded from its first round loss to take a 52-43 win over Corsicana.
BOYS
The boys bracket had pool play on Thursday.
The results include:
Pool A — Brownsboro 55, Quinlan Ford 30: Henderson 74, Quinlan Ford 56.
Pool B — Kilgore 31, Van 25; McKinney North 45, Kilgore 27.
Pool C — Tenaha 72, Nevada Community 66.
Pool D — Sunnyvale 55, Mineola 48; Rains 47, Mineola 34; North Lamar 51, Rains 46; Sunnyvale 64, North Lamar 45.
Bracket play for the boys tournament is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Friday.