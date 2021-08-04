BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro enters the 2021 football season looking for its first winning campaign since 2010.
The Bears do have three playoff appearances in that time span, including back-to-back trips to the postseason in 2017 and 2018. But after going 1-7 in 2020, the Bears are hoping for a turnaround in 2021.
Brownsboro is now under the direction of head coach Lance Connot, who has a track record of turning programs around at Detroit and Rivercrest.
Connot has had a losing record just twice in his 10 years as a head coach, and that was in his first two seasons at Rivercrest. Before he got to Detroit, the program had 11 consecutive losing campaigns. Detroit went 7-4 in Connot’s first season, 9-2 in his second and 6-6 in his third. Then he arrived at Rivercrest in 2014, also taking over a program that was in a losing skid and had never posted a double-digit win campaign. After 2-8 and 4-7 seasons in 2014 and 2015, Rivercrest got rolling under Connot, going 10-1, 12-1, 7-3, 11-2 and 7-4 in his last five seasons.
In the early stages at Brownsboro, Connot said he sees signs of immediate success.
“I think the expectations are high,” Connot said. “The kids are working, and I think we have a great attitude. We feel like we have the chance to come out and be successful early. We feel like we have a lot of games we can be competitive in. We try to really focus on the things that we can control and not so much on our opponents.”
With the coaching change comes a new system as the Bears will feature a more up-tempo offensive attack.
“We’re just really trying to get the operations of the offense down,” Connot said. “With them going from a huddle offense, kind of slowing the game down to us being more of a no-huddle, up-tempo team, we’re really trying to get the tempo of the game down, getting the signals, working on lining up, getting into formations and using our different motions and stuff.”
Senior running back and defensive end Kyle Nichols said it’s been different, but that he and his teammates are adjusting quickly.
“It hasn’t been too hard, but it’s definitely been an experience,” Nichols said. “It’s a lot different than what we did last year, and hopefully this year will be a lot better.
“We just have to make sure everybody does their job correctly and that everyone is dedicated and they buy in. If we have all 11 guys on both sides of the ball do that, we’ll have a successful season.”
During Tuesday evening’s practice at Bear Stadium, Connot spent a lot of time working with quarterbacks Lane Epperson and Jaxyn Rogers.
“Both of those guys have tremendous attitudes,” Connot said. “They do a really good job of pushing each other. We’re just really trying to work on some footwork stuff. With our quarterbacks, it really all starts from the ground up.”
While working on specific schemes and fundamentals are important, Connot said there were two areas he really looked at as practice began.
“I’ve seen a lot of guys demonstrating our two core values that we really emphasize, and that’s great attitude and great effort,” the coach said. “The kids are coming out excited, they’re working hard and they’re really just happy to be out here.”
Brownsboro will host Athens in the season opener on Aug. 27.