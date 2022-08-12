NEVADA — The Brownsboro Bears traveled a long way to Nevada, Texas to scrimmage Community High School Friday night. The first scrimmage is always a highlight for Texas football teams because they finally get to hit someone besides their own teammates.
"I was pleased with our effort, and feel like we have the potential to play some good football," Brownsboro Head Coach Lance Connot said. "Still it’s hard to forget their one positive play, but if we learn from it, we will get better."
After the subvarsity teams concluded their portion of the scrimmage, the varsities each ran 12 plays at the other team’s defense. Then 10 plays with the ones that hadn’t played. The number ones came back for 12 more plays apiece.
The first 12 plays of defense, the Bears dominated. Newcomer Jaxon Carnahan was a force at linebacker along with Levi Oliver.
Logan McKinney, Beau Hardin, and Hunter Washington delivered some blows. The Braves were held scoreless.
The Bears moved the ball extremely well during their 12 plays. Jaxyn Rogers threw the ball precisely, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Gekyle Baker.
Antron Campbell looked good running the ball behind offensive linemen Will Clauge, Caiden Haldeman, David Seagroves, Andrew Green and Ryan Magrill. The Bear offense looked really sharp.
During the 10-play portion both teams worked hard but the Bears' Rogers hit Landon Hayter for 70-yard shaking loose TD. Defense was at a premium.
The 12-play second round was much the same for the Bear defense, containing the Braves in their own end. The Bears came out chunking in their 12-play part. Dylan Downey and Vincent Chancellor looked good catching Rogers' passes. Campbell scored on a 17-yard pass from Rogers, but multiple penalties nullified the score. Not to be outdone, Downey caught a 48-yard pass for the score.
Both teams ran four goal line plays.
The Braves were given a touchdown pass, but the receiver looked to be clearly out of the end zone. The Bears had two pass interference calls in the end zone against Community, but no scores. This concluded the controlled part of the scrimmage.
The final part of the night was one live quarter. The Bears got the ball first with Campbell and Chancellor making some fine runs. Eventually, Coach Connot went to his bread and butter, Rogers to Baker, touchdown Bears. Chris Sosa kicked the extra point.
The Braves took the ball and on the first play, River Medlin hit Charlie Ott for 70 yards and a touchdown. The Bears took the ball deep in Brave territory, only to run out of downs. The Braves made a couple of first downs, but the scrimmage ended with the Brownsboro defense stopping Community at midfield.
The Community Braves were a playoff team last year, as were the Bears. The Braves returning players quarterback Medlin, receivers Ott and Hayden Tanner showed potential passing the ball. While, Quinton Hall and Brandol Hernandez form a tough running tandem. Defensively, Hall, Jack Hutcherson, and Hunter Boles played really well.
The Bears will host Waxahachie Life on Thursday, while the Braves go to Winnsboro on Friday in their final scrimmages.