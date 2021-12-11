Hoover
Buy Now

Brownsboro's Jordan Hoover drives to the basket during a game earlier this weekend in the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Host Brownsboro captured third place in the Great East Texas Shootout on Saturday, knocking off Kilgore, 53-31, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Gekyle Baker (11 points) and Tanner Ballard (9) combined for 20 points to pace the homestanding Bears.

Also scoring for the 12-2 Bears were Michael Fitzgerald (6), Lane Epperson (5), Jacob Hopson (5), Kyle Nichols (4), Aidan Hardin (3), Jordan Hoover (3) and Aiden Green (2).

CJ Ingram led the Bulldogs with 15 points with Javoria Easley adding nine.

The Bears are scheduled to host Tyler HEAT at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Kilgore is scheduled to host Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.