Host Brownsboro captured third place in the Great East Texas Shootout on Saturday, knocking off Kilgore, 53-31, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Gekyle Baker (11 points) and Tanner Ballard (9) combined for 20 points to pace the homestanding Bears.
Also scoring for the 12-2 Bears were Michael Fitzgerald (6), Lane Epperson (5), Jacob Hopson (5), Kyle Nichols (4), Aidan Hardin (3), Jordan Hoover (3) and Aiden Green (2).
CJ Ingram led the Bulldogs with 15 points with Javoria Easley adding nine.
The Bears are scheduled to host Tyler HEAT at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Kilgore is scheduled to host Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.