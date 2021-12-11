After a year’s absence, basketballs were bouncing all around Brownsboro as the Great East Texas Shootout returned.
The Bearettes made it even more special for the hometown folks as Brownsboro won the girls division of the GETSO.
Paris Miller filled the nets with 32 points to help spark Brownsboro to a 51-36 victory over the Palestine LadyCats in the championship game at the BHS Gymnasium on Saturday.
With the title the Bearettes improve to 21-1 on the season. Palestine goes to 20-3.
Along with Miller, others scoring for Brownsboro were Khyra Garrett (5), Rebecca Rumbo (4), Allie Cooper (4), Mekhayia Moore (3), Caylor Blackmon (20 and Tori Hooker (1).
Aylasia Fantroy led the LadyCats with 12 points.
Brownsboro led 26-20 at halftime, but took control in the third quarter by outscoring Palestine, 14-5.
Earlier in the day in the semifinals, the Bearettes defeated Bullard (40-28) and the LadyCats won over Van (53-35).
Miller was the leading scorer for Brownsboro against the Lady Panthers with 10 points. She was followed by Moore (9), Cooper (7), Khyra Garrett (5), Rumbo (3), Khayla Garrett (2), Karis Fisher (2) and Blackmon (2).
Jadyn Welch led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, followed by Carly Tucker (8), Tre’Anah Copprock (4) and Kylie Gilbert (2).
In the other semifinals, Palestine started fast and ran past the Lady Vandals.
Fantroy led the LadyCats with 28 points.
Van had a balanced attack with Maci Jones (9) and Landry Jones (8) leading the way. Other Lady Vandals scoring were Elizabeth Nixon (6), Abby Clyburn (6), Adyson Horan (2), Madison Clyburn (2), Olivia Ryan (1) and Ella Barrett (1).
Van won the third-place game with a 39-21 win over Bullard.
Landry Jones led the way with 14 points for the Lady Vandals. Also, Ryan and Maci Jones added eight and seven points, respectively.
Copprock led Bullard with nine points with Welch adding six.
In the consolation semifinals, Texas High won over Farmersville 60-42 and Henderson defeated Carthage 36-29.
Texas High won over Henderson 57-20 to take the consolation final.
In a couple of other consolation games, Lucas Lovejoy downed Hudson 61-19 and Carthage won over Farmersville 46-23.
