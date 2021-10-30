BULLARD — Quarterback Jack Jordan tossed three touchdown passes and Josh Collins returned an interception for a TD as the Brook Hill Guard downed rival Tyler Grace Community 44-7 on Friday at Herrington Stadium.
The Guard improve to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in TAPPS Division II District 2. The Cougars fall 1-8 and 0-3.
Brook Hill took a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.
For the game, Jordan was 16 of 21 passing attempts for 194 yards and TD tosses of 15 and 34 yards to Noah Langemeier and 35 to Jay’lon Warren.
Nick La Rocca led the Guard in rushing with 108 yards and a 16-yard TD dash on 15 attempts. Langemeier had six catches for 84 yards and two TDs, while Warren had five catches for 86 yards and a TD.
After the Langemeier scored on an eight-yard run in the first quarter, the Guard came up with two big defensive plays.
Collins returned the interception 10 yards for a TD, followed by Alessandro Cairati tackling the Grace QB in the end zone for a safety.
For the game, Cairati had six tackles, including three for loss.
Collins had three tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery. He was 6 for 6 on extra points.
The Cougars got on the board in the fourth quarter as Will Bozeman tossed a two-yard TD pass to Andrew Winebarger. Blake Harmon added the PAT.
Bozeman hit on 13 of 21 passing attempts for 95 yards.
The Guard will now meet Dallas Christian for the district title on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Mesquite.
The Cougars are slated to host Dallas Bishop Dunne at 7:30 p.m. Friday.