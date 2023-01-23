Brook Hill swept All Saints in a soccer doubleheader on Monday at Mewbourne Field in Tyler.
The Lady Guard won 2-1, while the Guard claimed a 7-0 victory.
In the girls game, Caroline Smith had two goals with Ella Hardee garnering an assist.
Ifedayo Abegunde was in goal Brook Hill, making seven saves.
The Lady Guard moves to 5-6-2 overall and 3-2 in TAPPS Division III District 2 play. The Lady Trojans fall to 2-3 in district.
Alejandro Martinez had a hat trick and Leonardo Pereira scored two goals to lead Brook Hill. Marlon Rataj and Mio Engqvist added a goal each.
Engqvist had two assists with one each from Rataj, Martinez and Rodrigo Del Pozo.
Goalkeeper Gary Sanusi had four saves for the clean sheet.
The Guard moves to 12-1-1 overall and 6-0 in district. All Saints goes to 3-2 in district.
The Brook Hill teams visits Bishop Gorman in Tyler on Thursday. The girls are scheduled to play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
All Saints travels to Dallas to meet Lakehill on Thursday. The girls are scheduled to play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.