Von Dawson, a senior at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, signed to play football for Taylor University during a ceremony on Feb. 15 at Kyle Lake Athletic Center on campus. Dawson, a multi-sport athlete, is shown with his family. Taylor University competes in the NAIA and is a Christian liberal arts university in Upland, Ind.

 Anna Pardoe/The Brook Hill School

