Brook Hill
The Brook Hill Lady Guard finishes as state softball runners-up in TAPPS Division III. Team members include (front row, from left) Caley Fitzgerald, Juliana Mize, Menah Harley and Blaire Brister; (second row) assistant coach Suzanne Braly, McKenna Lunsford, Willow Kutach, Mylee Booth, Karmen Miller, Landrey McNeel, Bethany Lavendar, Gracie Dawson and head coach Anthony Springer.

 TAPPS Media

