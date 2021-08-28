BULLARD — Jack Jordan threw for three touchdown passes and the Brook Hill defense allowed 89 total yards as the Guard scored a 26-3 win over Wills Point on Friday in the Seventh Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl.
Before, during and at halftime, The Brook Hill School honored American Heroes — veterans, active duty military, first responders and front line Health care workers.
Jordan hit on 19 of 26 passing attempts for 256 yards and TD passes of 56 (to Noah Langemeier), 5 and 30 (to Felipe Tristan).
Tristan had four catches for 46 yards and the two TDs with Jay'lon Warren hauling in five passes for 70 yards.
Defensively, Dorain Reyes had 16 tackles with Tristan adding 13 stops.