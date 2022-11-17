After a big area win last week, Brook Hill takes on Dallas Christian in a TAPPS Division III regional football playoff game on Friday.
Bullard Brook Hill (6-5) and Dallas Christian (10-1) are slated to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City.
The Guard defeated Fort Worth Lake Country Christian, 42-20, last week in an area playoff game in Fort Worth. Dallas Christian defeated Colleyville Covenant Christian 66-6 in their area contest. In other Tyler area results last week — Division II: Midland Christian 37, Tyler Grace Community 7; and Division IV: Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic 50, Bishop Gorman Catholic 8.
Brook Hill took a quick 14-0 lead in the first half against Lake Country. Ben Varvas scored on a 2-yard run, followed by Jonah McCown hitting Jerey Landen for a 3-yard TD pass. Mio Engquist made both PATs.
The Guard expanded their lead to 35-0 at halftime with a Varvas 2-yard run, McCown's 38-yard TD pass to Jakub Cermak and Xavier Kendrick's 45-yard punt return. Engquist made all three PATs.
Braxton Durret scored from the four in third quarter and Engquist made the PAT for a 42-0 lead.
Colton Richards led the Guard with eight tackles with Kendrick and Colton Carson picking off passes. Breckin Westbrook caused and recovered a fumble. Carson also recovered a fumble. Alexander Huhtaniemi had a sack.
The winner of the Brook Hill-Dallas Christian contest advances to meet the winner of Saturday's game between Lubbock Trinity Christian (9-2) and Arlington Grace Prep (6-5), who play at 1 p.m. at the Mustangs Bowl in Sweetwater.