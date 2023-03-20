BULLARD — Karmen Miller tossed a two-hitter, leading the Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 14-0 win over Dallas Christian on Monday in a Division III District 2 softball game.
Miller struck out 13 and walked two. She also starred at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two singles and a triple. In the first inning, she tripled to drive in in two runs.
After going up 6-0, the Lady Guard scored six runs in the third for a 12-0 lead. Mckeila Lunceford, Menah Harley, Miller, Bethany Lavender and Gracie Dawson each drove in runs.
Harley added a triple and Lavender hit a double for Brook Hill.
Grace Community 6, Grapevine Faith Christian 5
Sadie Arriola singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 6-5 win over Grapevine Faith Christian on Monday.
Macie Mathis was the winning pitcher for Grace Community Cougars, throwing all seven innings while allowing eight hits and striking out eight.
Along with Arriola, Kennedy Tilley, Morgan Sumrall, Mathis, MaryGrace Murphy and Rylan LaFaitt all had one hit for the Lady Cougars.
Grace Community is scheduled to visit Grapevine Faith on Thursday.