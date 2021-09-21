BROOK HILL (3-1) VS. FORT WORTH CHRISTIAN (0-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Barrow Field, Fort Worth Christian School campus, North Richland Hills
Notable
Brook Hill: LB Felipe Tristan (38 tackles) ... QB Jack Jordan (49 of 88, 710 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB Nick LaRocca (39 carries, 317 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Jay'lon Warren (20 receptions, 299 yards, 3 TDs)
Fort Worth Christian: QB Hogan Nelson (65 of 115, 829 yards, 5 TDs) ... MLB Luke Anderson (22 tackles) ... WR Jacob Trimble (25 catches, 355 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Grady Gann (16 catches, 173 yards)
Last week: Brook Hill 31, Frisco Legacy Christian 7; Fort Worth Christian, bye
Up next: Brownsboro at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1; Fort Worth Christian at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1.
Did you know: After upsetting state-ranked Tenaha the week before, there was no letdown by the Guard as they rolled past Frisco Legacy Christian. "Our first team defense didn’t give up any points," Brook Hill coach Scott Ryle said. "I thought they played really well. We ran the ball well, unfortunately, we fumbled with the ball two times in the red zone." ... He praised the play of the offensive line. "O line had another good night, we had multiple long drives," Ryle said noting all seniors and great leaders on the line — John Engelhardt, Aidan Mason, Jack Crawley, Alessandro Cairati and JT Hebert. Also, Ryle said the Cardinals have had multiple injuries and are hopeful of getting some players back this week. "They love to put the ball in the air, and they have very good receivers. Our defense will have a tough test this week."