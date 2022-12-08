FRISCO — Reid Watkins rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns as Brock held on for a 21-10 in a Class 3A, Division I state semifinal victory over Malakoff at the Ford Center on Thursday night.
Brock (11-4) stalled on their opening drive while Malakoff went on an impressive eight-play, 50-yard drive that resulted in a 32-yard field goal by Juan Gonzalez to give the Tigers an early, 3-0 lead.
Brock responded with a nice scoring drive of its own on the ensuing possession. Running back Reid Watkins was the workhorse on the drive as he had six carries for 40 yards which led to a 1-yard score by quarterback Tyler Moody to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead on the final play of the first quarter.
Malakoff (13-2) struggled to get anything going on its next drive then Brock continued to have success with its ground-and-pound running attack. The Eagles continued to lean on Watkins who crashed through the line for a 7-yard touchdown to give Brock a 14-3 lead. Watkins finished the first half with 115 yards rushing.
Malakoff had a chance to cut into the Brock lead just before halftime but failed to capitalize on a first-and-goal from the nine yard-line when the Tigers had a 25-yard field goal attempt blocked to close out the first half.
The Tigers had another opportunity to get back in the game on the opening drive of the third quarter but were turned away when Brock stuffed a fourth-and-2 at the Eagles' 42 yard-line. Brock continued to have success on the ground and extended the lead to 21-3 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Watkins with 6:00 left in the third quarter.
Malakoff caught a break early in the fourth quarter when Chauncey Hogg delivered an electrifying 92-yard punt return for a touchdown to pull the Tigers within 21-10 with 8:57 left in the game.
Malakoff got a crucial defensive stop midway through the fourth quarter then moved the ball inside the Brock 20 yard-line with under five minutes left in the game but were turned away when the Eagles came up with an interception at the 5-yard line.
Brock went on to salt the game away to earn their fourth state championship appearance where they will take on Franklin and their 31-game win streak for the state title on Thursday Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.