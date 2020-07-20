Texas expects to host fans at 50% capacity
AUSTIN (AP) — The University of Texas says it anticipates hosting football games this season at 50% capacity in the stands.
Athletic Director Chris Del Conte emailed season ticket holders Monday telling them the school is working closely with Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and is following state guidelines on social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas said it’s still preparing for the season to start Sept. 5 at home against South Florida. The Big 12 has not yet said if it will duplicate moves by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to play only conference games. South Florida plays in the American Athletic Conference.
Texas’ Royal-Memorial Stadium holds about 100,000, although that figure was going to be reduced slightly this season because part of the stadium is undergoing renovation.
Even with limited capacity, the school said it expects to offer all season ticket holders a chance to get tickets.
SWAC postponing fall sports due to COVID-19
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) —The Southwestern Athletic Conference has postponed its fall athletic competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to hold a shortened football season during the spring semester.
The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced the decision Monday amid an increase of coronavirus cases in the South. Fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The SWAC is planning to play a seven-game schedule in football after an eight-week training period that starts in January. Each team would play six league games with the option to play one nonconference game.
Plans for the other sports and the football championship game will be announced later.
Athletes will be able to attend classes, training and practices in the fall.
Georgia delaying high school football
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governing body for high school sports has pushed back the start of football season for two weeks, until the week of Sept. 4.
The Georgia High School Association still plans for a full 10-game regular season and a full playoff schedule. Other fall sports will start on time. The delay was needed for several school districts, including Atlanta public schools, which have pushed back the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The association’s board of trustees voted 8-4 against a proposal to keep the current sports calendar. The subsequent vote was unanimous to push back the football opening schedule by two weeks. The opening games had been planned for the week of Aug. 21.
California prep sports pushed to December
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —California’s governing body for high school sports said Monday that the 2020-21 seasons will begin no earlier than December.
The California Interscholastic Federation said the normal fall, winter and spring sports seasons will be condensed into two seasons.
The federation set time frames for most playoffs and championships. Football will complete its playoffs and championships by mid-April. Actual regular season and playoff schedules will be set separately.
Decisions by state and local health authorities will determine whether games are actually played .
California is currently seeing soaring rates of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued strict guidelines that will require most of California’s 6.7 million K-12 students to at least start the coming school year with online classes.
No fans for Jets, Giants ‘until further notice’
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and Giants announced they will not have fans at home games this season “until further notice” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The teams, who play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and have separate training facilities in the state, released a joint statement Monday after Gov. Phil Murphy announced an executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings to 500 people.
The Jets and Giants say the decision to not have fans — at least for now — was reached after discussions with Murphy, with the health and safety of fans, players and staff being considered.
The teams also announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” fans will not be able to attend training camp practices this summer.
In the statement, the NFL clubs said they will continue to work with Murphy’s office as the situation is reviewed and evaluated, but “until circumstances change, both the Jets and Giants will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance.”
Rutgers University, in Piscataway, announced that all of its athletic venues will operate with 500 or fewer in attendance and safety precautions will be in place for those fans who come to sporting events there.