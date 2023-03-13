Mississippi announced the hiring of Chris Beard as its next men’s basketball coach on Monday.
Contract terms were not announced.
The opportunity came about relatively quickly for Beard, 50, who was fired by Texas on Jan. 5 after an alleged domestic violence incident was reported in December. He initially was suspended indefinitely without pay, but in a letter to Beard’s attorney regarding his termination, a Texas official called Beard “unfit” to lead the Longhorns.
Charges were dropped against Beard on Feb. 15.
Mississippi said it did its research into Beard before hiring him.
“We thoroughly evaluated a number of outstanding candidates, and there is no doubt Coach Beard is one of the top coaches in the nation,” athletic director Keith Carter said in a news release. “After conducting due diligence and speaking to a number of individuals on and off the court, it was evident he is the right person to guide our team to greatness.
“At each stop in his career, Coach Beard has proven to be a program builder and a dynamic leader whose teams exhibit relentless effort. He is a tireless recruiter and develops talent to reach their greatest potential. He has coached at multiple levels of college basketball and has competed for championships at every school. Simply put, Coach Beard is a winner, and Ole Miss Basketball’s best years are ahead of us under his leadership.”
The Mississippi job came open when Kermit Davis was fired on Feb. 24, and Beard thanked administrators for their confidence.
“I am honored to be joining the Ole Miss family and excited to get started at this great university,” Beard said. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Chancellor (Glenn) Boyce, Keith Carter and the rest of the search committee for their belief in me to lead this program.”
Bills get OL Connor McGovern on 3-year deal
The Buffalo Bills are in agreement with free agent guard Connor McGovern on a three-year deal worth $23 million, NFL Network reported Monday.
McGovern started all 15 games in which he played for the Cowboys in 2022.
McGovern, 25, played in 45 games (29 starts) for the Cowboys the past three seasons.
He missed his rookie campaign in 2019 with an injury. The Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft.
Report: Raiders, QB Jimmy Garoppolo agree to deal
The Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed on a three-year, $67.5 million contract, ESPN reported Monday.
The deal can be executed on Wednesday under NFL rules. Once it’s done, Garoppolo will reunite with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in New England during Garoppolo’s first three-plus seasons in the league.
Garoppolo, 31, leaves the 49ers after six seasons and multiple deep playoff runs together.
Garoppolo was the starting quarterback in San Francisco’s run to Super Bowl LIV, where he threw a touchdown and two interceptions in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. The Niners reached the NFC Championship Game in the 2021 season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Garoppolo was not expected to return to the 49ers in 2022 as they made room for Trey Lance to take over as the franchise quarterback. But because Garoppolo elected to have shoulder surgery over the offseason, San Francisco could not find a trade partner, with the procedure reportedly scaring the Washington Commanders out of a potential deal.
Report: Deal sending Aaron Rodgers to Jets is 'done'
When the NFL's new league year begins Wednesday afternoon, it appears likelier than ever that Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the New York Jets.
While Rodgers has remained coy about his own decision-making timeline, Pro Football Network reported Monday that "Rodgers to the Jets is done."
Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while catching passes from Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White, chimed in shortly afterward.
"I can finally enjoy my vacay now," he tweeted from the island of Saint Barthelemy, following that up with, "Y'all (should) see this smile on me (right now)."
Other media outlets were more conservative Monday, with ESPN reporting the Jets were "cautiously optimistic" that Rodgers would agree to be traded.
Talks between the two parties have been ongoing for days. Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed Friday that the team granted Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets about a deal that would put the four-time NFL MVP in Gotham Green.
The Jets visited Rodgers, 39, in California last week, and reports Wednesday indicated there was optimism New York was "on the verge" of acquiring Rodgers.
The Jets then restructured the contracts of cornerback DJ Reed, guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end Tyler Conklin to save $15.2 million of cap space in 2023. Rodgers' cap charge for 2023 nearly matches that amount: $15.74 million.
No trades for players under contract can be made official until the first day of the NFL league year.
Former Yankees All-Star Joe Pepitone dies at 82
Longtime New York Yankees first baseman and outfielder Joe Pepitone died at age 82, the team announced Monday.
Pepitone was a three-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star selection during his eight seasons in the Bronx (1962-69). He went on to play for the Houston Astros (1970), the Chicago Cubs (1970-73) and the Atlanta Braves (1973).
“The Yankees are deeply saddened by the passing of former Yankee Joe Pepitone, whose playful and charismatic personality and on-field contributions made him a favorite of generations of Yankees fans even beyond his years with the team in the 1960s,” the Yankees said in a statement. “As a native New Yorker, he embraced everything about being a Yankee during both his playing career — which included three All-Star appearances and three Gold Gloves — and in the decades thereafter. You always knew when Joe walked into a room — his immense pride in being a Yankee was always on display. He will be missed by our entire organization, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him.”
A Brooklyn native, Pepitone was a career .258 batter with 219 home runs and 721 RBIs in 1,397 major league games.
The Yankees won the World Series in 1962, Pepitone’s rookie year, and lost the series each of the next two seasons. His error at first base in Game 4 of the 1963 World Series allowed a baserunner to reach third, setting up the eventual Series-clinching run.
Pepitone later worked for the Yankees in the development of minor league players for much of the 1980s and 1990s.