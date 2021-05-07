FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo, highway BR-163 stretches between the Tapajos National Forest, left, and a soy field in Belterra, Para state, Brazil. At the U.S.-led climate summit on April 22, 2021, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shifted his tone on Amazon preservation and exhibited willingness to step up commitment, even though many critics remain doubtful of his credibility. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)