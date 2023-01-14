LONGVIEW — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders improved to 6-0-1 on the season with a win and a tie in the Longview Soccer Showcase.
On Thursday, the Red Raiders defeated New Summerfield 9-0. Guy Wofford and Nate Crockett combined for the shutout.
Scoring for Tyler Legacy were Noe Robles (4), Jaron Wilkerson (1), Knox Hicks (1), Juan Felix (1), Dylan Delgado (1) and Erick Mendez (1).
Assists were from Nate Eidam, Axel Ruben, Robles, Felix, Wilkerson and Jayson Barrena.
On Friday, the Red Raiders tied West Mesquite 1-1.
Landon Bravo scored for the Red Raiders.