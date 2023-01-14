LONGVIEW — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders defeated Nacogdoches on Saturday to capture the championship of the Longview Soccer Invitational.
The Red Raiders (8-0-1) scored a 3-1 win over the Dragons in the final.
After falling behind 1-0, Noe Robles scored goals off assists from Juan Felix and Diego Castillo. Landon Bravo scored off an assist from Robles.
Earlier on Saturday, the Red Raiders scored a 3-0 win over Jacksonville to advance to the final.
Scoring goals were Axel Ruben, Robles and Nate Eidam. Assists were from Robles, Castillo and Ruben. Guy Wofford was in goal for the clean sheet.
On Thursday, the Red Raiders defeated New Summerfield 9-0. Wofford and Nate Crockett combined for the shutout.
Scoring for Tyler Legacy were Robles (4), Jaron Wilkerson (1), Knox Hicks (1), Felix (1), Dylan Delgado (1) and Erick Mendez (1).
Assists were from Eidam, Ruben, Robles, Felix, Wilkerson and Jayson Barrena.
On Friday, the Red Raiders tied West Mesquite 1-1.
Bravo scored for the Red Raiders.
Tyler Legacy's home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday against Greenville at Red Raider Field. The Red Raiders are also home on Friday, hosting Nacogdoches at 7:15 p.m.