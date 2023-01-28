Noe Robles and Axel Ruben each had a hat trick and Jaron Wilkerson had four assists as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scored a 10-0 victory over North Forney on Friday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler.
The Red Raiders improve to 13-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in district. The Falcons fall to 2-7-1 and 0-2.
Along with Robles and Ruben's three goals each, Juan Felix, Nate Eidam, Knox Hicks and Jayson Barrena all scored goals.
Wilkerson led in assists with four with Hicks notching two. Felix, Anthony Tierrablanca and Eidam had an assist apiece.
Guy Wofford and Nate Crockett were in goal for the shutout.
Tyler Legacy plays host to Rockwall-Heath at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Red Raider Field. North Forney is scheduled to visit Mesquite at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.