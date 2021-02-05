The Grace Community Cougars downed Dallas Cristo Rey 3-0 to capture the TAPPS Division II District 2 championship on Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler.
In the third-place game, Bullard Brook Hill defeated Garland Brighter Horizon, 4-2.
Pastor Perez and Zakhar Zopolskyy each scored two goals with Zapolskyy and Josh Collins contributing two assists apiece. Goalkeeper had Itaru Fukushima eight saves.
Bullard 10, Grand Saline 0
GRAND SALINE — Bullard scored four goals with the first 10 minutes of play en route to a 10-0 win over Grand Saline on Friday in a District 13-4A soccer match on Carter Elliott Field at Indiana Memorial Stadium.
The Panther defense only allowed five shots on goal as goalkeepers Caleb Penny and Austin Randall collected their second clean sheet in a row.
Offensively, the Panthers had 21 shots on goal. Goal scorers were: Elijah Mays, Ivan Ruiz (2), Christian Moore (4), Christian Wimmer and Justin Gregory (2).
Assists were by Mays, Ruiz, Moore, Wimmer (2) and Gregory.
The Panthers improve to 11-1-1 overall and 3-1 in district. Grand Saline falls to 3-6-1 and 1-3.
Bullard travels to Van on Tuesday, kicking off at 7 p.m. Grand Saline travels to Tyler to play Cumberland Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler 3, Huntsville 1
The Tyler High Lions opened District 16-5A soccer with a 3-1 win over the Huntsville Hornets on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Lions improve to 4-11-1.
Tyler is scheduled to host Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Tuesday at CTMF Rose Stadium.