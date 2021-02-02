BULLARD — Elijah May scored off an assist from Landon Jackson and Caleb Penny had the clean sheet as Bullard downed the Mineola Yellowjackets on Tuesday in a District 13-4A soccer match at Panther Stadium.
The victory moves the Panthers to 10-1-1 overall and 2-1 in district. Mineola (6-1-1) suffers its first loss in league play (2-1).
Bullard coach Darren Vossler said his team "controlled the field most of the game" and the defense "only allowed three shots on goal all night." Penny made all three saves.
The Panthers had 17 total with nine on frame with seven corner kicks.
Bullard won the JV game 7-0. Goals were from Ryan Oliveaux (3), Blake Hewitt, Aidan Skanes and Jonathan Doroteo. Hunter Stevenson and Traeson Wynne combined in goal for the clean sheet.
The Panthers are scheduled to visit on Friday to face Grand Saline at Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium. The match has a 5:30 p.m. scheduled start. The Indians are 1-2 in district.
The Yellowjackets return to play on Friday, hosting Tyler Cumberland Academy at Meredith Memorial Stadium.
Grace 3, Garland Brighter Horizons 1
The Grace Community Cougars scored a 3-1 win over Garland Brighter Horizons during a TAPPS Division II District 2 soccer semifinal match on Tuesday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler.
Scoring goals for the Cougars were Mario Enriquez, Caleb Carmack and Hunter Bates (assist by Hudson Wilson). Austin Hudgins was in goal. Dylan Dossey in midfield and Brett Brown on defense were cited for their defense.
In the other semifinal, Dallas Cristo Rey stopped Bullard Brook Hill 1-0. Guard goalkeeper Itaru Fukushima have eight saves.
Grace advances to the district final to face Dallas Cristo Rey, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.
Longview 2, Hallsville 0
HALLSVILLE — Alejandro Rojas broke a scoreless deadlock 15 minutes into the second half when he launched a shot past the Hallsville keeper, and the Lobos added a goal with 12 minutes left to earn a 2-0 win over the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Royce McConnell assisted on the goal by Rojas. Jonny Castanon thumped a low drive into the Hallsville penalty box that deflected off a defender and into the goal to put the Lobos on top 2-0.
Chance Williams and Freddie Acosta were listed as defensive standouts for the Lobos, now 7-5 overall and 2-0 in district play. Working the shutout were goalkeepers Alexis Olvera and Erik Torrez
The Lobo JV also notched a win to move to 2-0 in league play, earning a 4-0 win.
Longview hosts Mount Pleasant at the grass complex next Tuesday.
Pine Tree 4,Texas High 1
LONGVIEW — Brandt Herber recorded a hat trick for Pine Tree, and the Pirates earned a 4-1 win over Texas High.
Herber's first goal came in the 14th minute off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra. His second came 11 minutes later off a dish from Giovanni Zamora, and then Bocanegra assisted on Herber's third goal - this time coming off a cross.
Texas High scored shortly after the half to make it a 3-1 contest, only to surrender an own goal eight minutes later on a driven cross by Zamora.
Octavio Jacquez had eight saves for the Pirates.
