The Grace Community Cougars, led by Will Bozeman's 80, claimed first place on Wednesday in the Brook Hill Invitational Golf Tournament held at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.
The Cougars scored a 327 to top the teams. They were followed by Hallsville (347) and Beckville (353).
Bozeman, along with Hallsville's Jaxson Garland and Beckville's Bo Hammons, the top score as the trio carded 80s.
All five members of the Grace title team shot in the 80s — Tucker Vasquez, 82; Rhodes Razor, 82; Davis Habermehl, 83; and Jackson Gregory, 85.
---
Brook Hill Invitational Golf Tournament
Date: Feb. 22
Pine Springs Golf Club, Tyler
Grace Community, 327: Will Bozeman, 80; Tucker Vasquez, 82; Rhodes Razor, 82; Davis Habermehl, 83; Jackson Gregory, 85;
Hallsville, 347: Jaxson Garland, 80; Carson Deason, 85; Landry Kennedy, 88; Ethan Endsley, 94; Corbin Hunt, 95;
Beckville, 353: Bo Hammons, 80; Gunner McDaniel, 82; Brady Davis, 93; Brady Downs, 98.
Bullard, 360: Zach Eiselt, 83; Maddox Haggard, 85; Luke Alexander, 91; Brodie Aylor 101.
Brook Hill, 377: Luke Hemple, 82; Will Morgan, 92; Beckett Lumley, 101; Camden Wilson, 102;
Athens, 403: Tyson Rich, 93; Seth Red, 102; Jaden Delgado, 103; Blaine Deshazo, 105; Cody McMichael, 106;
Brownsboro, 403: Keaton Delaney, 88; Brayden Gardener, 100; Luke Irwin, 107; Josh McCawley, 108.
Medalist
Athens: Sam Briggs, 102;
Brook Hill: Jack Weaver, 106;
Bullard: Evan Chabarrih, 89; Trey Martin, 95;
Chapel Hill: Jeff Chen, 107; Josh Forster, 107;
Chilton: Xander Nowaski, 93; Avery Gamboa, 99; George Marin, 103;
Gary: Tucker Grubbs, 96;
Hallsville: Hayzen Wildt, 105.