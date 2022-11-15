S. HILL 61, B. SANDY 32: Jack Beckett scored 16 points, and the Spring Hill Panthers raced out to a 19-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 61-32 win over Big Sandy.
Peyton Bassett had 12 and Dustin Yelverton 10 for Spring Hill, which led 34-21 at halftime and then put things away with a 19-7 run in the final eight minutes. Dwaylon Richardson scored nine points, Brett Andros six, Willie Markham five and Jaden Giddings two.
Christian McCleveland had eight in the loss for Big Sandy.
Spring Hill will take on Rivercrest at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to open the Union Grove Classic.
W. OAK 57, RAINS 44: WHITE OAK - Zac Jacyno opened the season with a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double, Gavin Sipes scored nine of his 13 points in a key fourth-quarter run and the White Oak Roughnecks notched a 57-44 win over Rains.
Sipes finished with 13 points and three assists, leading the Roughnecks on a 19-4 outburst in the final eight minutes. Kanaan Moore and Colton Millwood added five points apiece for White Oak. Caden Tyner had four points and 10 rebounds and Kaleb Sorgee and Jaydon Medlin scored two points each.
White Oak will visit Brownsboro on Friday.
SABINE 57, U. GROVE 46: UNION GROVE - Matt Smith scored 12 points, and the Sabine Cardinals rallied from a 9-point first quarter deficit to earn a 57-46 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Colt Sparks and Hudson McNatt scored 11 points apiece for Sabine, which trailed 18-7 after one quarter but led 24-23 at halftime and outscored the Lions 21-13 in the final period to pull away.
The Cardinals will be back at Union Grove on Thursday to face Avinger at 6:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Lions' tournament.
LCS 41, ATHENS 35: Oscar Adame dominated in the paint with 21 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks, and the Longview Christian School Eagles opened the season with a 41-35 win over Athens Christian.
Marcus Cammack had seven points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who outscored Athens 14-8 in the fourth quarter. Collin Haygood and Ikey Diffie had four points apiece, Amari Jackson three and Deandrae Howsman two.
AVINGER 81, REDWATER 53: AVINGER - Nathan McIntyre tossed in 30 points and added six rebounds, Jaxon Neal just missed a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Avinger Indians rolled to an 81-53 win over Redwater.
Judson Jones finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Ta'Zion Frazier had 12 points and four rebounds for the Indians.