MARSHALL — Tyler, sparked by the scoring of Ashad Walker and Marquette Martin in the fourth quarter, rallied to down Marshall, 51-48, on Friday in a District 15-5A basketball game.
Both Walker and Martin each scored eight points in the final period as the Lions outscored the Mavericks, 20-16, in the final period to rally for the win.
Walker led the Lions (15-4, 3-0) with 18 points with eight points each from Martin, Montrell Wade and Jace Sanford. Also scoring for the Lions were Tank Brooks (5), TJ Gilliam (2) and Julian Dews (2).
Marshall falls to 11-14 and 0-3.
GiKovian McCoy led the Mavericks with 18 points. Rickey Oney added 13 for Marshall.
The Lions were 13 of 25 at the free throw line, while the Mavs were 18 of 26.
The Lions return to play on Tuesday, playing host to Whitehouse in a 7 p.m. contest. Marshall is scheduled to visit Hallsville on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill 66, Spring Hill 32
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Led by a balanced scoring attack the No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 66-32 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game at Bulldog Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs improve to 10-6 overall and 1-1 in district. Chapel Hill is scheduled to visit Gilmer on Tuesday.
Cameron Kelley led Chapel Hill with a double double — 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Tyson Berry (13 points) and Adrian Mumphrey (10 points) were also in double figures scoring. Berry added seven assists, four steals and two 3-pointers, with Mumphrey contributing five rebounds and two treys.
Others helping the CH cause were Jayvin Mayfield (9 points, 3 steals), Keviyan Huddleston (9 points, 8 rebounds), Emery Crayton (5 points, 1 3-pointer) and Dee Brisbon (3 points, 1 3-pointer).
Spring Hill (7-12, 1-2) is scheduled to host Gilmer on Friday, Jan. 13.
Grace 63, Coram Deo 43
The Grace Community Cougars used a balanced scoring attack to register a 63-43 TAPPS 5A District 2 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo on Friday at GCS Gymnasium.
The Cougars go to 18-9 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Lions fall to 11-14 and 1-3.
Daniel Shankle led Grace with 13 points with 12 points each from Wilson Smith and Kole Crawford.
Others scoring for the Cougars were Reed Alexander (6), Peyton Kelly (6), Darius Shankle (5), Will Bozeman (3), Cade Covington (3) and Andrew Dancy (3).
Grace led 43-37 entering the fourth quarter but the Cougars used a big final period to pull away.
The Cougars are slated to visit Rusk on Tuesday.
Brownsboro 55, Athens 51
ATHENS — Brownsboro took an early seven-point lead and then holding off Athens for a 55-51 District 16-4A win on Friday.
Gekyle Baker led the Bears with 21 points as Brownsboro took the Henderson Country rivalry game.
Brownsboro improves to 18-4 on the season and 2-1 in district, while the Hornets fall to 14-8 and 2-1.
Jacob Hopson (15) and Tanner Ballard (13) were also in double figures for the Bears. Also scoring were Hudson Childers (4) and Bryce Bardin (2).
Eli Perkins was the only Hornet in double figures with 12 points. Others scoring for Athens were Jarion Ray (7), Jemarious Moore (7), Jamarion Williams (5), Jase Warren (4), Jaden Crane (4), Seth Red (4), Janson Morris (3), Dwayne Minitee (3) and Jaxson Stiles (2).
Athens won the JV (70-28) and frosh (38-36) games.
Brownsboro plays host to Canton on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Athens is scheduled to visit Van on Tuesday.
Whitehouse 49, Longview 42
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Wildcats got 16 points from Decarlton Wilson on the way to a 49-42 win over the Longview Lobos on Tuesday in a District 15-5A basketball game at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The score was knotted at 11-11 after one quarter, but Whitehouse out-scored the Lobos 21-8 in the second quarter.
Kendall Mitchell scored 18 in the loss for the Lobos. Davis Justice had eight points and three assists, Chris Wilder six points, Campbell Williams four points and five rebounds, Robert Blandburg two points and six rebounds, Chris Head two points and three assists and Jayden Hawley-Lee two points.
Brook Hill 53, Dallas Shelton 20
BULLARD — Brook Hill jumped out to 34-point halftime and registered a 53-20 win over Dallas Shelton in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 game at Herrington Gymnasium.
The Guard improves to 11-6 overall and 1-0 in league play. Brook Hill visits Carrollton Prince of Peace at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Four Brook Hill players scored in double figures — Jakub Dluzewski (12), Colton Carson (10), Beck Langemeier (10) and Noah Langemeier (10). Also scoring were Ryder Williams (5), Braxton Durrett (4) and Jonah McCown (2).
Beck Langemeier had two 3-pointers and Williams added one trey.