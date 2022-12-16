TROUP — Trae Davis and Jarett Castillo combined fo 25 points in leading the Troup Tigers to a 47-40 win over the Kerens Bobcats on Friday in a non-district basketball game.
Davis led with 13 points with Castillo chipping in 12. Also scoring for the Tigers (8-7)were Carson Davenport (8), Bryce Wallum (7) and Colby Turner (7). Davis had three 3-pointers and Davenport had two.
Ryan Priddy led the Bobcats (2-6) with 17 points.
Troup's freshmen defeated Lindale 9B, 33-26, and Troup won over Kerens, 44-17, in the JV contest.
The Tigers open District 16-3A play on Tuesday, traveling to Tatum. Starting times include: Frosh (5 p.m.), JV (5 p.m.) and varsity (7:30 p.m.)
Kilgore 50, Cumberland 33
The Kilgore Bulldogs scored a 50-33 win over the Cumberland Knights on Friday in a non-district basketball game in Tyler.
Owen Shockey led the Knights with 15 points and five steals with Isaiah Harden adding 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.