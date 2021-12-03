Harmony splits games
GRAND SALINE — Harmony took a 54-32 win over Elysian Fields and then dropped a 47-38 decision to Grand Saline Friday in the Eddie Rogers Memorial Tournament.
Against Elysian Fields, Brandon Larkin led the way with 13 points. Other scorers for Harmony were Weston Seahorn (7), Riley Patterson (7), Boston Seahorn (6), Braxton Baker (6), Aiden Chambers (4), Alex Scheuer (4), Chris Arellano (3), Tucker Tittle (2) and Chance Higgins (2).
Against Grand Saline, Boston Seahorn led Harmony (5-2) with 16 points. Other scorers were Arellano (6), Chambers (6), Weston Seahorn (3), Tittle (3) and Baker (2).