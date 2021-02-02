Cumberland 52, Spring Hill 49
Jaylon Gray had a triple-double, while teammate Micah Robinson registered a double-double as the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights edged the Spring Hill Panthers 52-49 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game at the Knights' gym.
Gray had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals with Robinson contributing 16 points and 15 rebounds. Ethan Montgomery was also in double figures for the Knights with 14 points,
Cumberland has a bye on Friday before hosting Kilgore on Senior Night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kilgore 50, Henderson 45
HENDERSON — The Kilgore Bulldogs rallied from 10 points down to start the fourth quarter, earning a 50-45 District 16-4A win over the Henderson Lions on Tuesday.
C.J. Ingram scored 25 points to pace Kilgore, and Thomas Hattaway scored all nine of his points after halftime. Isaac Hoberecht added six points, Davin Rider four and D. VanZant, Javiora Easley and Jake Thompson two apiece.
White Oak 59, Gladewater 35
WHITE OAK — Brian Williams scored 19 points, and the White Oak Roughnecks earned a 59-35 District 15-3A win over the Gladewater Bears to improve to 8-1 in district play and 15-6 overall.
Gunner Solis knocked down three 3-pointers and joined Adrian Mumphrey with nine points for the Roughnecks. Carson Bower added eight point sand five assists, Landon Anderson seven points and 10 rebounds, Ben Jacyno five points and Zac Jacyno two points, Williams also came up with three steals for White Oak.
The WO junior varsity won 45-31.
White Oak hosts Sabine on Friday.
Kollin Lewis scored 15 in the loss for Gladewater. Dennis Allen added five, Michael Lewis four, K'havia Reese three and Nick Lincoln, Tyrone Maddox, Eli Kates and Zavion Woods two each.
Tatum 90, West Rusk 49
NEW LONDON — Ten Eagles got into the scoring act, led by Jayden Boyd's 16 points, and No. 10 ranked Tatum rolled to a 90-49 District 16-3A win over West Rusk.
Boyd also had seven rebounds and three steals for Tatum (16-3, 11-0), which led 26-9 after one quarter. Haden Crowley added 12 point and two blocks, Kendric Malone 11 points and Aidan Anthony, Ty Bridges and Kendall Williams 10 points apiece. Trey Fite chipped in with six point and six rebounds, Drake Walton six points and three assists, Decartiyay Allison five points and Dalone Fuller four points and three assists.
Jefferson 97, Harleton 38
HARLETON — Carlos Jackson scored 22 points, Chris Shepard added 20 for the Bulldogs and Jefferson moved to 8-3 in district play with a 97-38 District 16-3A win over Harleton.
Dylan Washington (14) and Jakardan Davidson (11) also reached double figures for Jefferson, which outscored the Wildcats 22-4 in the second quarter to build a 41-13 halftime cushion. Josh Thomas added nine points, Zion Hopes seven, C.J. Bowman six, Jeremiah Buffin three and Don Gardner two.
Jefferson hosts West Rusk on Friday.
Beckville 78, Big Sandy 41
BECKVILLE — The Beckville Bearcats used a balanced scoring attack and a big first quarter to roll past Big Sandy, 78-41, in a District 21-2A on Tuesday.
Ryan Harris scored 18 points, Eli Ramsey 17 and Jaden Mojica and J'koby Williams 12 apiece for Beckville, which led 25-2 after one stanza. Ethan Sides and Matt Barr had six points apiece, Jakelvin Smith three and Jaiden Slaughter and Jeremiah Steph two apiece.
Hawkins 53, Overton 28
OVERTON — Paeton Smith and Zach Conde combined for 30 points, and the Hawkins Hawks notched a 52-28 District 21-2A win against Overton.
Smith had 16 points, Conde 14, Ryder Shelton and Dristun Pruitt eight apiece and Bryce Burns six for Hawkins, which outscored the Mustangs 27-13 in the second half. Conde added 10 rebounds and five assists, Pruitt four rebounds and Smith four assists and four steals.