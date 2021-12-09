Tyler HEAT 52, Bullard 49
FRANKSTON — Jackson Tomlin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Tyler HEAT to a 52-49 win over Bullard on Thursday in a pool play game of the Frankston Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Tomlin finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Jake Carlile led HEAT with a double-double, 27 points and 13 rebounds.
Others scoring for the Tyler team were: Brayden Cox (6), Cayden Tomlin (5) and Cade Morgan (3).
Tyler HEAT and Bullard are in Pool B with Troup and Gladewater. On Friday, Bullard is scheduled to play Troup at 9 a.m., while HEAT is slated to play Gladewater at 10:30 a.m.
Brook Hill 58, Pineywoods 29
HUNTINGTON — Ten Guard players scored as Bullard Brook Hill defeated Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy 58-29 in the Huntington Intega Winter Basketball Classic.
Grayson Murry led the Guard with 14 points with Brady Callens adding nine.
Others scoring for BH were Jakob Dluzewski (8), Thomas DeCarli (7), Noah Langemeier (7)Colton Carson (4), Von Dawson (2), Dylan Malone (2), Hermann Herder Conde (2) and Sam Hall (2),
Jaziel Reyes led the Timberwolves with nine points, followed by Brandon Gabehart (7), Conner Nelson (5), Logan Lee (4), Andrew Foster (2) and Barrett Gabehart (2).