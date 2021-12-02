Tyler 73, Liberty-Eylau 34
LONGVIEW — Kyron Key hit for 22 points and Jabari Harris added 16 as the Tyler Lions defeated the Liberty-Eylau Leopards 73-34 on Thursday in the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Basketball Tournament.
Troup 43, Wells 35; Troup 43, Joaquin 34
SLOCUM — Troup picked up two wins on Thursday in the Slocum Tournament.
The Tigers opened the day with a 43-35 win over Wells. Scorers for Troup were Bracey Cover 15, Logan Womack 10, Trae Davis 9, Colby Turner 6 and Jarett Castillo 3.
Cole Turner led Wells with 15 points, and Davion Stone had 11 points.
Troup then took a 43-34 win over Joaquin. Womack had 11 points. Turner scored 10 points. Other scorers were Cover 8, Trevor Padia 7, Davis 5 and Castillo 2.
Bennett Anglin led Joaquin (0-3) with 11 points.
White Oak 65, Tyler HEAT 45; Tyler HEAT 44, West Rusk 22
WHITE OAK — Tyler HEAT split a pair of games Thursday in the White Oak/Spring Hill Tournament.
Tyler HEAT opened the day with a 65-45 loss to White Oak. Jackson Tomlin had 15 points and four rebounds, and Cayden Tomlin had 12 points and four rebounds. Other scorers were Jake Carlile 7, Walker Hartman 6, Thomas Barham 3 and Cade Morgan 2.
Tyler HEAT then defeated West Rusk 44-24. Carlile had 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Other scorers were Morgan 5; Cayden Tomlin 3; Hartman 3; Jackson Tomlin 3; and Greg Rittenhouse 1.
Harmony 51, Alba-Golden 42
GRAND SALINE — Harmony took a 51-42 win over Alba-Golden Thursday in the Eddie Rogers Memorial Tournament.
Braxton Baker scored 20 points. Other scorers were Brandon Larkin 8; Aiden Chambers 7; Weston Seahorn 5; Alex Scheuer 4; Boston Seahorn 3; Chris Arellano 2; and Riley Patterson 2.
LATE TUESDAY
MPCH 70, All Saints 59
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mill Walters hit for 19 points and Cullen Walker added 16 but the All Saints Trojans lost to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
Others scoring for the Trojans were Drew Jackson (12), Cameron Reid (9) and Dawson Thames (2).
Casey House led the Red Devils with 26 points.
Hallsville wins two
LONGVIEW — The Hallsville Bobcats moved to 8-1 on the year with wins over Kilgore (53-26) and Temple (71-51) at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament on Thursday.
Taylor Sheffield paced Hallsville with 13 points against Kilgore. Anthon McDermott added nine, Zachar Florence seven, David Ruff six, Jake Hall and Kamron Gaut five apiece, DQ Harrison four, Luke Cheatham three and Auby Minchew one.
McDermott dropped in 22 points against Temple. Sheffield added 18, Florence 13, Cheatham nine, Gaut three and Ruff and Hall two apiece.
White Oak takes two
WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks moved to 5-2 on the season with wins over Tyler HEAT (55-45) and Quitman (54-37) on Thursday.
Brian Williams scored 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists against Tyler HEAT. Ben Jacyno added 16 points, Gunner Solis 15, Zac Jacyno five, Colton Millwood and Colton Fears four apiece and Landon Anderson two.
Against Quitman, Anderson scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Zac Jacyno added 11 points, Ben Jacyno seven points and 10 rebounds, Williams six points, Hayden Craig five, Fears three points and four assists and Solis, Millwood and Alberto Soto three apiece.
Gladewater splits
WHITE OAK — The Gladewater Bears earned a 73-62 win over Queen City and fell 103-54 to Kountze on Thursday.
Kollin Lewis scored 30 points and Eli Kates 13 in the win over Queen City. D.J. Allen had 15, Kates 13 and Lewis 12 against Kountze.
Henderson 73, Dallas Christian 50
ATHENS — Devin Phillips erupted for 27 points, Jacobe Robinson (12) and Josh Simpson (10) joined him in double figures and the Henderson Lions rolled to a 73-50 win over Dallas Christian at the Athens Tournament.
Austin Berry Chipped in with nine points, Jay Alexander six, D.K. Kelly four, Brandon Paske three and Avi Patel two. Robinson added seven rebounds and six assists, and Phillips finished with four rebounds and four steals.
Big Sandy 50, Gary 44
SIMMS — The Big Sandy Wildcats placed nine in the scoring column, led by Jake Johnson with 13 points, on the way to a 50-44 win over Gary in the James Bowie Tournament.
Jezreel Bachert added 11 for the Wildcats (3-1), who trailed 18-14 at the half before taking control with a 24-6 run in the third period. Malijah Francis had six points, Sean gregory and A.J. Johnson five apiece, Blake Wilson and Ka'myrie Fountain three each and Christian Kearbey and Christian McCleveland two apiece. Gregory also had five steals and five assists, Fountain four steals and five assists and Jake Johnson seven rebounds and three blocks.
