Drew Jackson scored 20 points and Cullen Walker added 19 points as All Saints defeated King's Academy 67-48 on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game.
Others scoring for the Trojans (9-10) were Mill Walters (11), Paul Ceccoli (6), Bryce Patrick (4), Dawson Thames (3), Cameron Reed (2) and McLean Arnett (2).
The Trojans hit on 6 of 16 from the free throw line and hit three 3-pointers — one each by Jackson, Thames and Walters.
Jake Hosch led King's Academy with 13 points. Adding points for the Royals were Aidan Reynolds (7), Brayden Madison (6), Brett Black (6), Dallas Wood (5), Evan Hellwig (5), Quincy Mitchell Jr. (4) and Seth Pickerill (2).
King's Academy was 10 of 15 at the free throw line and hit two 3-pointers — one each by Mitchell and Hosch.
The Royals are scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant CHAAMP HomeSchool at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Trojans are slated to host Carlisle at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Bullard 95, Cumberland 36
BULLARD — The Bullard Panthers defeated the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights 95-36 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
The Panthers visit Kilgore at 7 p.m. Friday. The Knights are scheduled to host Henderson at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Bullard won the JV (74-31) and freshmen (45-15) games.