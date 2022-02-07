W. OAK 78, GLADEWATER 49:
Ben Jacyno tossed in 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Gunner Solis added 20 points and six rebounds for the Roughnecks and White Oak earned a 78-49 win over Gladewater.
Brian Williams finished with 11 points and five assists for White Oak, now 26-4 overall and 9-0 in district play. Landon Anderson chipped in with nine points, Colton Fears four, Zac Jacyno three and Colton Millwood two.
D.J. Allen scored 14 points in the loss for Gladewater. Kollin Lewis added 13, Keilan James seven, Michael Lewis and Zavion Woods six apiece and Tyrone Maddox three.
The Roughneck JV notched a 61-23 win over Monday.
White Oak will visit Sabine on Tuesday.
SABINE 69, H. SPRINGS 46: Breydan Pobuda led the way with 17 points, Hudson McNatt was close behind with 16 and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 69-46 win over Hughes Springs.
Jayden McPherson added 12 points and Cason Patterson nine for Sabine, which improved to 4-6 in district play.
The Cardinals host White Oak on Tuesday.
AVINGER 95, SALTILLO 74: The Avinger Indians opened up a seven-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 95-74 win over Saltillo.
Cade Walker led a balanced Indian scoring attack with 25 points. Jacob Burleson added 21, Jordan Samples 19, Nate McIntyre eight and Luke Elder eight apiece, Jaxon Neal seven and Judson Jones four.
The Indians will visit Union Hill on Friday.