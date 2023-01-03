Troup 39, Hughes Springs 25
TROUP — Troup held Hughes Springs to single digits in each quarter, scoring a 39-25 boys basketball non-district win on Tuesday afternoon.
Troup (12-9) was led by the double digit scoring of Jarett Castillo and Carson Davenport, who scored 10 points apiece. Others scoring for the Tigers were Trae Davis (9), Ty Lovelady (5), Colby Turner (2), Bryce Wallum (2) and Chris Calley (1).
Davenport had two 3-pointers with Lovelady hitting one trey
Chris Collins led the Mustangs (6-6) with eight points. He was followed by Emmanuel Baird (6), Bryson Belk (3), Ty Moss (3), EJ Searcy (2), Trenton Pemberton (2) and Andy Martin (1).
Moss had a 3-pointer.
Troup won the JV game, 55-35.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Elysian Fields in a District 16-3A game on Friday. JV action is set for 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:45 p.m.
The Mustangs are slated to travel to Diana to play New Diana in a District 15-3A game on Friday.