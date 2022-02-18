TENAHA — Four Bulldogs hit in double figures as Chapel Hill defeated Palestine, 64-50, on Friday in a game in the Tenaha Playoffs Preview at Tenaha High School.
Dee Brisbon led the way with 14 points, including a 3-pointer, for CH. Also in double digits scoring for the Bulldogs were Adrian Mumphrey (13), Cameron Murphy (11) and Tyson Berry (10).
Berry, who had 3-pointerdished out seven assists and grabbed three steals. Keviyan Huddleston contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
Also scoring for Chapel Hill were Cameron Kelley (6) and Jayvin Mayfield (2).
The Bulldogs are scheduled to meet Liberty-Eylau in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs on Monday at Pittsburg High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.