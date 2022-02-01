NEW CHAPEL HILL — Demetrius Brisbon hit for 14 points and Illonzo McGregor added 11 as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs defeated the Lindale Eagles 51-41 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
McGregor had three 3-pointers with Brisbon hitting two treys.
Others contribiting to the Bulldogs' win were Jayvin Mayfield (7 points, 1 3-pointer), Keviyan Huddleston (6 points, 8 rebounds), Tyson Berry (5 points, 1 3-pointer), Adrian Mumphrey (4 points) and Cameron Murphy (4 points).
The Bulldogs (17-8, 7-2) have a bye on Friday and return to play on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Bullard. The Eagles host Bullard on Friday.