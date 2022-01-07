West Rusk 44, Troup 41
TROUP — The West Rusk Raiders edged the Troup Tigers 44-41 on Friday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Troup (14-8, 0-3) was led by Bracey Cover with points, while Jimmie Harper led the Raiders (2-2) with 14 points.
Also scoring for the Tigers were Trae Davis (7), Trevor Padia (7), Logan Womack (5), Colby Turner (4) and Carson Davenport (3).
Cover made five 3-pointers with one each from Womack, Davenport and Davis.
Others scoring for the New London school were Geremiah Smith (10), Andon Mata (9), Jaxon Farquar (8), Montrell Giddings (2) and Keyshawn Lewis (1).
Harper had four treys with Mata and Smith hitting one apiece.
West Rusk won the JV game (33-21)
Troup is scheduled to visit Arp in the Seven-Mile Rivalry on Tuesday. JV is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.