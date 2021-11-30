Chapel Hill 73, Eustace 55
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Adrian Mumphrey and Cameron Murphy each had a double doubles to help power the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 73-55 win over the Eustace Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Mumphrey scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Murphy added 14 points and 10 boards. Murphy also had two blocks.
Others in double figure scoring were Emery Clayton (15) and Will Chetlin (12). Quiynton Johnson (5), Andrew Snoody and Trevon James (2) also scored.
Chapel Hill is home on Saturday, hosting Garrison in a 1 p.m. contest.
Brownsboro 67, Buffalo 51
BUFFALO — Aidan Hardin filled the nets with 25 points with Malik English and Michael Fitzgerald also in double figures as the Brownsboro Bears downed the Buffalo Bison 67-51 on Tuesday.
English hit for 16 points with Fitzgerald scoring 10. Others putting up scores for the 4-0 Bears were Lane Epperson (6), Gekyle Baker (4), Tanner Ballard (4) and Jordan Hoover (2).
Craig Shannon led the 2-3 Bison with 19 points, followed by Kannon Brantley (16), Terrell Brooks (8), Kyle Harrison (6) and Aiden Savage (2).
Brownsboro won the JV game, 87-35.
The Bears will next play Alba-Golden at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Grand Saline Tournament.
Troup Tigers (3-0)
11-10-9-10 = 40
Bracey Cover 17, Trae Davis 8, Logan Womack 8, Payton Elliott 3, Colby Turner 2, Trevor Padia 2
at
New Summerfield Hornets (4-3)
7-8-10-10 = 35
Tony U. 12, Rylan F. 12, Chris L. 8, Amy H. 2, Marco L. 1,
3-pt FG:
Troup 6 (Cover 4, Womack 1, Elliott 1)
NS 2 (Rylan F. 2)
JV Score: Troup 53, NS 41
Next:
Troup at Slocum Tournament (Bracket Attached)
Dec. 2-4
Marshall 46, Henderson 42
HENDERSON — Jaeden Knox scored 10 points for Marshall, and the Mavericks rallied for a 46-42 win over the Henderson Lions on Tuesday.
Devin Phillips scored 16 points and Austin Berry added 12 in the loss for Henderson, which led 10-9 after one quarter. Jacobe Robinson added six points, Josh Simpson three and D.K. Kelly and Van Landon two apiece. Simpson also had three assists, and Austin Berry led with six rebounds for the Lions.
Harmony 57, Harleton 40
HARLETON — The Harmony Eagles used a big second half to rally past Harleton, 57-40, on Tuesday.
Boston Seahorn scored 18 for Harmony, which outscored Harleton 17-9 in the third quarter and 35-21 in the second half. Chris Arellano added 13 points, Weston Seahorn eight, Braxton Baker seven, Chanse Higgins five, Aidan Chambers four and Tucker Tittle two.
Tabor Childs scored eight points in the loss for Harleton.
Tyler HEAT 59, Hawkins 38
HAWKINS — Tyler HEAT erupted for 29 points in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 59-38 win over Hawkins on Tuesday.
Jake Carlile had 28 for HEAT.
Jeramy Torres scored 16 in the loss for Hawkins. Rowdy Searer had eight, Dristun Pruitt four, Marshall White three, Boston Conner, Toby Gwin and Bryce Burns two apiece and Drew Dacus one.
Avinger 72, Daingerfield 38
AVINGER — The Avinger Indians raced out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 72-38 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Judson Jones and Jordan Samples scored 14 points apiece for Avinger, which also got 12 from Nathan McIntyre, 11 from Luke Elder and nine from Jacob Burleson.