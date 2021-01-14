Troup 50, Elysian Fields 46, OT
EYLSIAN FIELDS — Troup outscored Elysian Fields, 6-2 in overtime, as the Tigers scored a 50-46 win over the Yellowjackets on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Troup (11-7, 2-3) were led by four Tigers in double figures — Matthew Castillo (11), Easton Haugeberg (11), Clayton Vickers (10) and Bracey Cover (10). Blake Wood just missed double figures with eight points. Castillo had three 3-pointers for the Tigers with Cover and Wood adding two and one, respectively.
Elysian Fields (1-10, 1-2) was led by Campbell With with 26 points. Bradan Manning added 14 points for the ‘Jackets. Also scoring for EP were Trell Devers (4) and William Goodnight (2). White had seven 3-pointers.
Troup won the JV game 42-31.
Troup is scheduled to visit Waskom on Friday with the JV scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m. EF is slated to host Tatum on Friday.
White Oak 58, Sabine 47
LIBERTY CITY — Brian Williams scored 16 points and collected six rebounds, Gunner Solis added 12 points and the White Oak Roughnecks improved to 3-1 in District 15-3A play (10-6 overall) with a 58-47 win over Sabine.
Carson Bower added 10 points and six assists for the Roughnecks. Landon Anderson finished with nine points, Adrian Mumphrey eight and Ben Jacyno three.
The Sabine JV notched a 29-27 win.
White Oak visits Daingerfield on Friday.
Tatum 92, Arp 56
ARP — The Tatum Eagles erupted for 37 points in a decisive second quarter, rolling to a 92-56 District 16-3A win over Arp.
Ty Bridges had 17 points, and Jayden Boyd recorded an 11-point, 17-rebound double-double for Tatum, which led 14-13 after one quarter before outscoring the Tigers 37-9 in the second stanza.
Kendric Malone had 14 points and five rebounds, Trey Fite 12 points and seven rebounds, Kendall Williams 11 points, Dalone Fuller nine points, eight rebounds and three assists, Drake Walton seven points, Aidan Anthony five points, Markendrick Beall four points, Decartiyay Allison two points and Boyd two blocks.
Tatum (10-3, 5-0) will visit Elysian Fields on Friday.
Beckville 97, Overton 19
OVERTON — Jaden Mojica (27) and J’koby Williams (22) combined for 49 points, and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 97-19 District 21-2A win against Overton.
Eli Ramsey added eight for Beckville, which also got seven from Ryan Harris and Gage Berry, six from Bo Hammons, Jeremiah Steph and Kelvin Smith, five from Matt Barr, two from Jaiden Slaughter and one from Ethan Sides.
Spring Hill 45, Kilgore 41
LONGVIEW —The host Spring Hill Panthers led early and rallied late to earn a 45-41 District 16-4A win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Monday.
The Panthers (11-4) used a balanced attack to move to 3-1 in district play, getting 10 points from Aaron Collier, nine from Tyrese Jones and eight each from Kayden Miller and Marshall Lipsey. Cameron Rhodes contributed six for the Panthers, with Curtis Crowe adding three and Luke Hurst two.
Spring Hill led 14-6 after one quarter, but trailed 18-17 at halftime.
Thomas Hattaway scored 16 points to pace Kilgore in the loss. Isaac Hoberecht added 11, C.J. Ingram five, Jake Thompson and Davin Rider four apiece and Thomas Donham one.