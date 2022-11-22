The Troup Tigers basketball team opened the season with back-to-back victories on Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, the Tigers visited Cayuga and claimed a 32-29 win over the Wildcats. On Tuesday, Troup traveled to Alba and scored a 56-52 win over the Alba-Golden Panthers.
Against Cayuga, Trae Davis hit for 14 points to lead the Tigers. Others scoring for Troup were Jarett Castillo (6), Carson Davenport (5), Cason Mills (4) and Colby Turner (3).
Castillo had two 3-pointers with one each from Davis and Davenport.
Dominic Johnson led the Wildcats with nine points.
Cayuga got into the win column on Tuesday with a 53-42 win over Elkhart on the Elks' homecourt.
Troup won the JV game, 19-15.
Against A-G, three Tigers — Davenport (15), Davis (13) and Castillo (11) — scored in double figures.
Troup had a big second quarter. After trailing 9-7 after the first period, the Tigers outscored the Panthers, 25-13, in the second quarter for a 32-22 halftime lead.
Also scoring for Troup were Turner (6), Payton Elliott (5), Mills (3), Chris Calley (2) and Ty Lovelady (1).
Davenport hit three treys with Davis adding two and Castillo and Elliott one each.
Gavin Dailey led the Panthers (2-2) with 19 points, followed by Conner Gibson (14) and Jerry Skinner (12). Others scoring for Alba-Golden were Kaden Kennedy (4) and Brayden Randolph (3).
Skinner, Randolph and Gibson each hit a 3-pointer.
Alba-Golden won the JV game, 32-31.
Troup is slated to host Wills Point on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Game times are frosh (5 p.m.), JV (6:15 p.m.) and varsity (7:30 p.m.)
Brownsboro 44, North Lamar 38
PARIS — Gekyle Baker hit for 18 points and the Bears had a big second quarter as Brownsboro scored a 44-38 win over the Paris North Lamar Panthers, 44-38, on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
The Bears improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 1-2.
The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter, but the Bears outscored the Panthers, 14-4, in the second period to take a 23-13 halftime lead.
Others scoring for Brownsboro were Jacob Hopson (7), Tanner Ballard (6), Landon Hayter (5), Hudson Childers (5), Bryce Bardin (2) and Aiden Green (1).
Childers and Hayter each hit 3-pointers.
Aidan Rangel and Aidan Petkas each scored 11 points to pace the Panthers, while Case Fendley added 10. Joe Lane (4) and Carson Preston (2) added points for NL.
Petaks had three 3-pointers with Fendley (2) and Lane (1) adding treys.
North Lamar won both the JV (35-34) and Frosh (55-40) scores.
The Bears return to play on Tuesday, Nov. 29, hosting Buffalo at 6:15 p.m.
Rusk 58, Kilgore 32
RUSK — Adrian Tumlin scored eight of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Rusk Eagles scored a 58-32 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Following Tumlin was Spencer Barnett with 10 points. Other Eagles scoring were Brailen Trawick (8), Aiden McCown (8), Jermichael Sturns (6), Ayden Wick (5), Zamarion Tilley (4), Elijah Ward (4) and Cameron Calhoun (2).
Rusk is 2-0 on the season.
Bobby King led the 0-2 Bulldogs with nine points. Other top scorers for Kilgore were Tate Turman (6), Cooper Shipman (6), Alexander Freed (5) and Matthew Riley (4).