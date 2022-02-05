TROUP — Trae Davis hit for 20 points to lead the Troup Tigers to a 52-30 win over rival Arp on Saturday in a District 16-3A game.
Joining in double figures for Troup (19-11, 5-6) was Bracey Cover with 13 points. Others scoring for Troup were Logan Womack (8), Carson Davenport (5), Shane Jasper (2), Trevor Padia (2) and Chris Calley (2).
Davis had four 3-pointers while Cover had three. Womack added two treys and Davenport hit one.
Arp (12-9, 4-6) was led by Tristen Robbins and AJ Arrington with six points apiece. Also scoring for Arp were Kadaylon Williams (5), Fisher Arrington (4), Landon Smith (3), Blake Florence (2), Frank Smith (2) and Nikos Fuentes (2).
Robbins had two 3-pointers with one each by Williams and Davenport.
Troup is scheduled to visit Elysian Fields on Tuesday. The JV game is slated for 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m. Arp is scheduled to host Tatum at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Brownsboro 53, Wills Point 41
ATHENS — Brownsboro jumped out to a 32-14 halftime lead en route to a 53-41 District 14-4A win over the Wills Point Tigers on Saturday at Athens High School.
Gekyle Baker led the Bears (22-7, 3-4) with 15 points. He was followed by Jacob Hopson (9), Malik English (9),Aidan Hardin (8), Lane Epperson (5), Jordan Hoover (3), Michael Fitzgerald (2) and Tanner Ballard (2).
Epperson made a 3-pointer.
Jaylen Asher led the Tigers (13-15, 2-5) with 13 points. Following Asher were Kody Alexander (10), Blake Marical (6), Nate Allen (6), Jeremiah Freeman (2), Tyler Dryman (2) and Hunter Smith (2).
Asher and Allen each hit two 3-pointers with Marical adding one.
Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Canton for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday. Wills Point is slated to host Athens the same night.
Chapel Hill 54, Tyler HEAT 34
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jayvin Mayfield scored 16 points to help power the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 54-34 non-district win over Tyler HEAT on Saturday.
Tyson Berry and Will Chetlin each hit for 10 points for the Bulldogs. Also scoring for CH were Adrian Mumphrey (7), Demetrius Brisbon (4), Cameron Kelley (4), Keviyan Huddleston (2) and Cameron Murphy (1).
Mayfield and Chetlin each connected on two 3-pointers with one trey by Berry.
The Bulldogs (16-8, 7-2) will travel to Bullard on Tuesday to take on the Bullard Panthers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT (17-13) is scheduled to host Marshall Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Carlisle 54, Hawkins 47
PRICE — The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter to top Hawkins 54-47 on Saturday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
Hawkins led 38-36 entering the final period.
Dristun Pruitt led the Hawks with 15 points, while Bryce Burns and Boston Conner hit for 13 and 11 points, respectively. Also scoring for Hawkins were Jeramy Torres (5) and Marshall White (3).
Aaron Gallegos led Carlisle with 15 points with David DeLeon adding 12. Fernando Espinoza and Erik Garza added nine and eight points, respectively.
Hawkins falls to 10-15 overall and 3-4 in district, while Carlisle improved to 8-17 and 2-5.
Hawkins is scheduled to host Union Grove on Tuesday, while Carlisle is slated to visit Big Sandy the same night.