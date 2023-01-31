LONGVIEW — Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as No. 17 Chapel Hill scored a 47-38 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game.
The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Panthers are 8-17 and 2-7.
Dee Brisbon led Chapel Hill with 16 points (2 3-pointers), followed by Tyson Berry with 11 points (1 3-pointer), along with four steals and eight assists.
Cameron Kelley had a double double for the Bulldogs with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Also scoring for Keviyan Huddleston (6), Trevor Brooks (2) and Emery Crayton (2).
The Bulldogs play host to Gilmer on Friday. Spring Hill visits Gilmer on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Grace Community 74, King's Academy 23
Three Cougars scored in double figures as Grace Community defeated King's Academy 74-23 on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game at GCS Gym.
Darius Shankle led the Cougars with 14 points, followed by Cade Covington (12) and Will Bozeman (10).
Others scoring for Grace were Daniel Shankle (9), Kole Crawford (8), Reed Alexander (4), Brinton Loftis (4), Wilson Smith (4), Peyton Kelly (4) and Drew Gaddis (3).
The Coogs hit seven 3-pointers (Darius Shankle, 3; Covington, 2; Bozeman, 1; Daniel Shankle, 1). Grace was 9 of 21 at the free throw line.
Dallas Wood led the Royals with eight points. He was followed by Evan Hellwig (6), Brayden Madison (3), Jake Hosch (3), Kole Ward (2) and Everett Hollis (1).
King's Academy made two 3-pointers — Madison and Hellwig. The Royals were 7 of 9 at the free throw line.
The Cougars (23-11) are scheduled to return to TAPPS 5A District 2 play on Friday, visiting Grapevine Faith Christian. The Royals (10-19) are scheduled to play at Tyler Classical Academy on Friday.
Longview 62, Whitehouse 39
LONGVIEW — At Lobo Coliseum, four of the six Lobos who got into the scoring act reached double figures as Longview captured a 62-39 District 15-5A win over the Whitehouse Wildcats.
Davis Justice led the way for Longview with 17 points and five rebounds. Kendall Mitchell added 14 points, five rebounds and six assists, Chris Head 13 points, Campbell Williams 12 points and nine rebounds, Kendric Brown four points and Chris Wilder two points and five rebounds.
The Lobos, now 23-4 overall and 7-3 in district play, led 17-5 after one quarter and 29-18 at halftime.
Colton McMahon scored 11 points in the loss for Whitehouse, which defeated Longview 49-42 on Jan. 6 in Whitehouse.
The Wildcats are 14-14 and 5-5 in district and are scheduled to host Tyler at 7:15 p.m. Friday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Union Grove 73, Big Sandy 61
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lions pulled away in the second half to earn a 73-61 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats in District 21-2A.
Colton Cowan had 26 points, Jace Roberts 21, Jax Daniels 14, Kayden Day 12 and Peyton Laake two for the Lions, who trailed 31-28 at the half but outscored the Wildcats 22-12 in the third and 23-18 in the final quarter.
Roberts also had 19 rebounds and two blocks for Union Grove. Cowan finished with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals and Day and Lane Turner six rebounds apiece.