MINEOLA — Before Thursday's game, Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass was honored for joining the 1,000-point career club for the Mineola Yellowjackets.
Mineola Coach Ryan Steadman presented Pendergrass a plaque for achieving the feat.
Then the Yellowjackets scored a 58-42 win over the Winnsboro Red Raiders in a District 13-3A basketball game.
Mineola improves to 19-8 overall and 8-1 in district. The Red Raiders go to 11-13 and 5-3.
Three Yellowjackets scored in double figures — TJ Moreland (12), Xzaven Lipscomb (10) and Brekeilyn (10). Isaiah Gardner added eight points with Pendgrass and Ainsley Steward each added six points.
Will Wilcox led Winnsboro with 18 points. Hayden Deaton added seven points with Kyler Finney and Nico Payne adding six and five points, respectively.
Mineola is scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Athens 58, Brownsboro 53
BROWNSBORO — Athens used a big third quarter and then held off a Brownsboro comeback attempt to scored a 58-53 District 16-4A victory on Thursday at Bear Gymnasium.
Jacob Hopson led the Bears with 16 points, followed by Aiden Green with 11 points. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Bryce Bardin (9), Hudson Childers (6), Landon Hayter (6) and Tanner Ballard (5).
Green had two 3-pointers with one trey from Hayter.
Jorien Ray led the Hornets with 24 points, followed by Eli Perkins (10) and Ja'marion Williams (8).
Athens improves to 17-10 overall and 6-3 in district. Brownsboro falls to 23-6 and 6-3.
Canton 55, Cumberland 29
All 11 Eagles scored as Canton scored a 55-29 District 16-4A win over Cumberland Academy on Thursday in Tyler.
Canton improves to 26-6 overall and 6-2 in district. The Knights fall to 3-13 and 0-9.
Garrett Walker led the Eagles with 12 points. Jaden Pickerill scored nine points, followed by Jaxon Rhyne with eight points.
Also scoring for Canton were Chantson Prox (6), Tre Taylor (5), Rex Baldwin (4), Layne Etheridge (3), Kaden Smith (2), Justus Petree (2) and Nathan Goodson (2).
Taylor hit a 3-pointer.
Isaiah Harden led the Knights with 10 points, followed by Owen Shockey (6), Ronnie Jones (6), Jeremiah Whitmore (4) and Kennedy Fields (3).
Fields and Whitmore each hit 3-pointers.