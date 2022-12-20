HALLSVILLE — Tyler High got 17 points from Montrell Wade and 14 from Ashad Walker while using a big first quarter to take control before holding on for a 50-42 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Tuesday in the District 15-5A basketball opener.
The Lions, using seven points from Walker and six from Wade in the opening period, took an 18-4 first quarter advantage.
Also scoring for the Lions were Tank Brooks (9), Jaishua Brown (9) and Jace Sanford (1).
Luke Cheatham had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in the loss for Hallsville, which trailed 31-17 at halftime. Anthon McDermott had 10 points and five rebounds, and Barnabas Baliraine added eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Lions improve to 9-5 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Bobcats fall to 12-3 and 0-1.
Tyler will break for Christmas and then play in the 68th Annual Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Lions will play Jacksonville (8 p.m., Dec. 27), vs. Lindale (8 p.m., Dec. 28) and vs. Brownsboro (6:45 p.m., Dec. 29).
Pine Tree 44, Longview 42
LONGVIEW — At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, the Pine Tree Pirates opened District 15-5A play with a 44-42 win over crosstown rival Longview.
Dealyn Evans paced the Pirates with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Cam Spencer added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Devin Washington had five points, six rebounds and four steals.
The Pine Tree JV earned a 48-47 win, and the freshman team notched a 49-35 victory.
Center 44, Chapel Hill 36
CENTER — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs dropped a 44-36 District 17-4A basketball opener to Center on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs go to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in district.
Dee Brisbon led Chapel Hill with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Other Bulldogs scoring were Jayvin Mayfield (8 points, 1 3-pointer), Trevor Brooks (6 points, 1 3-pointer), Adrian Mumphrey (4), Cameron Kelley (2) and Keviyan Huddleston (2)
Chapel Hill will now participate in the 65th Annual Whataburger Classic on Dec. 27-29.
Tyler HEAT 56, All Saints 38
Jackson Tomlin, Cale Starr and Cade Morgan combined for 32 points to help power the Tyler HEAT to a 56-38 win over All Saints on Tuesday in a basketball game at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints Episcopal School campus.
Tomlin led with 12 points while Star and Morgan each hit for 10 points.
Others scoring for HEAT were Waker Hartman (9), Jett Bell (7), Eli Anderson (3), Joseph Perry (3) and Kedren Penney (2).
Cullen Walker led the Trojans with 12 points, followed by Drew Jackson (11). Also scoring for All Saints were Trae Newsome (6), Paul Ceccoli (4), Jackson Hill (4) and Sam Jordan (2).
Both teams are scheduled to take part in the 58th Annual Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-29 at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tyler HEAT will play Van (2:45 p.m., Dec. 27), vs. Brook Hill (2:45 p.m., Dec. 28) and vs. Whitehouse (5:30 p.m., Dec. 29).
All Saints will play King's Academy (11 a.m., Dec. 27), vs. Cumberland (11 a.m., Dec. 28) and vs. Bishop Gorman (1:30 p.m., Dec. 29).