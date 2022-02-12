HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Hornets outscored the Lions by 11 in the third quarter to break open a close game and defeat Tyler, 72-64, on Friday in a District 16-5A basketball game.
The Lions fall to 17-13 overall and 4-5 in district.
Tyler finishes the regular season at Nacodoches on Tuesday, while Huntsville visits Lufkin.
Huntsville led 28-27 at halftime and outscored the Lions 23-12 in the third quarter to take a 51-39 lead into the final period.
Ashad Walker led Tyler with 22 points, including 4 of 5 at the free throw line.
Others scoring for Tyler were Ahstin Watkins (11), Kyron Key (9), Marquette Mosley (7), Bryson Hill (6), Xavier Tatum (4), Montrell Wade (3) and JaMarcus Battee (1).
Key made the only 3-pointer for the Lions and Tyler was 14 of 27 at the free throw line.
AJ Wilson led Huntsville with 32 points. The Hornets made six 3-pointers and were 18 of 27 at the free throw line.