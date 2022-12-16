THE WOODLANDS — Houston Westbury rallied in the fourth quarter to score a 55-51 win over the Tyler Lions on Saturday in the Houston Christmas Showcase Basketball Classic at The Woodlands Christian Academy.
Ashad Walker led the Lions (8-5) with 23 points. He also led in rebounds with eight. Also scoring for Tyler were Montrell Wade (7), Kenson Anderson (6), Jaishua Browns (6), Julian Dews (4), Jace Sanford (4) and Tank Brooks (1).
Wade added seven rebounds with six from Dews.
The Huskies were led by three players in double figures — Jason Scott (19), Jaylen Trimmer (12) and Justin Scott (12). Westbury Christian hit 26 of 30 free throw attempts while the Lions were 7 of 15.
Entering the fourth quarter, Tyler led 36-35. The Huskies outscored the Lions 20-15 in the final period.
The Lions open District 15-5A play on Tuesday, traveling to Hallsville to meet the Bobcats. Varsity tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Frisco Legacy Christian 73, Grace Community 59
In the TAPPS 5A District 2 game, the Frisco Legacy Christian Eagles scored a 73-59 win over the Grace Community Cougars on Saturday at GCS gym.
The Cougars fall to 13-8 and 0-1, while the Eagles move to 13-6 and 2-0.
Darius Shankle led Grace with 24 points, followed by Kole Crawford (15) and Peyton Kelly (11).
Chase Collins led the Eagles with 30 points.
Grace will now take a schedule break for Christmas, before competing in the 68th Annual Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-29 at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Cougars meet Cumberland Academy at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 27, Bishop Gorman at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, and Arp at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 29.
Bishop Gorman 55, All Saints 49
Adam Favre scored 17 points to help lead the Bishop Gorman Crusaders to a 55-49 win over All Saints on Friday at Haddad Gymnasium.
The Crusaders improve to 9-4 and will play at Cross Roads at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Trojans fall to 7-6 and are scheduled to host Tyler HEAT at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Cullen Walker paced All Saints with 19 points, while Drew Jackson added 14.
Joseph Richbourg was also in double figures for Bishop Gorman with 13 points. Also scoring for the Cru were Aaron Ekwuruke (8), Beau Bender (7), Anthony Todd (6) and Ryan Richbourg (4).
Others scoring for the Trojans were Paul Ceccolli (8), Trae Newsome (4) and Sam Jordan (4).
Troup 47, Kerens 40
TROUP — Trae Davis and Jarett Castillo combined fo 25 points in leading the Troup Tigers to a 47-40 win over the Kerens Bobcats on Friday in a non-district basketball game.
Davis led with 13 points with Castillo chipping in 12. Also scoring for the Tigers (8-7) were Carson Davenport (8), Bryce Wallum (7) and Colby Turner (7). Davis had three 3-pointers and Davenport had two.
Ryan Priddy led the Bobcats (2-6) with 17 points.
Troup's freshmen defeated Lindale 9B, 33-26, and Troup won over Kerens, 44-17, in the JV contest.
The Tigers open District 16-3A play on Tuesday, traveling to Tatum. Starting times include: Frosh (5 p.m.), JV (5 p.m.) and varsity (7:30 p.m.).
Canton 63, Quitman 35
CANTON — Three Eagles scored in double figures as Canton defeated Quitman 63-35 on Friday in a non-district basketball game.
Layne Etheridge led Canton with 14 points, followed by Chantson Prox (13) and Garrett Walker (10).
The victory moves the Eagles to 17-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 10-5.
Others scoring for Canton were Rex Baldwin (7), Jaxon Rhyne (6), Gabe Axtens (5), Jaden Pickerill (5) and Tre Taylor (3).
Brady Floyd led Quitman with 12 points, followed by Payton Sapp (9), Brandon Hayes (5), Thomas Sabedra (4), Ethan Presley (3) and Landon Richey (2).
Canton is scheduled to open district on Tuesday at Athens in a 7:30 p.m. contest. Quitman is scheduled to host Sabine at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Beckville 51, Brook Hill 45, OT
BEN WHEELER — The Brook Hill Guard finished sixth in the Bryan Mewbourn Tournament held at Martin's Mill High School.
Beckville took fifth with the 51-45 overtime win.
J'koby Williams led Beckville with 18 points. He was followed by Ja'kelvin Smith (11). Williams hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.
It was his second big 3-pointer of the weekend. On Thursday, his trey beat Texline.
Beck Langemeier led the Guard with 21 points while Noah Langemeier added 12. Also scoring for BH were Von Dawson (4), Colton Carson (4) and Braxton Durrett (4).
Beck Langemeier had three 3-pointers with one each by Dawson and Noah Langemeier.
Brook Hill (9-3) will next play Brownsboro on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the 68th Annual Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Earlier in the tourney, Brook Hill defeated Chapel Hill 36-35.
Beck Langemeier led the Guard with 10 points with Jakub Dluzewski hitting for nine. Also scoring for Brook Hill were Noah Langmeier (8), Dawson (5), Williams (2) and Carson (2).
Dee Brisbon and Adrian Mumphrey each led the Bulldogs with 10 points each. They were followed by Cameron Kelley (8), Emery Crayton (5) and Jayvin Mayfield (2).
Kilgore 50, Cumberland 33
The Kilgore Bulldogs scored a 50-33 win over the Cumberland Knights on Friday in a non-district basketball game in Tyler.
Owen Shockey led the Knights with 15 points and five steals with Isaiah Harden adding 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Chapel Hill 70, Rains 59
BEN WHEELER — Chapel Hill concluded the Bryan Mewbourne Tournament with a 70-59 win over the Emory Rains Wildcats on Saturday at Martin's Mill High School.
Cameron Kelley and Adrian Mumphrey had a double double to lead the Bulldogs.
Kelley had 22 points and 20 rebounds with Mumphrey adding 13 points and 15 boards.
Jayvin Mayfield and Dee Brisbon were also in double figures with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Trevor Brooks added three points. Mayfield had two 3-pointers with one trey each from Brooks and Brisbon.
Earlier in the tournament, Timpson, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, edged the Bulldogs 42-41.
Mumphrey led Chapel Hill with 11 points, followed by Kelley (9), Brooks (8), Keviyan Huddleson (6), Mayfield (4) and Brisbon (3).
The Bulldogs also defeated Grapeland 49-43 earlier on Saturday.
Three Chapel Hill players were in double figures, led by Brisbon with 15 points. Brooks added 13 points with Kelley pitching 12.
Kelley had a double double by adding 15 rebounds. Brooks had three 3-pointers and Brisbon had one trey. Mayfield added seven points, including a 3-pointer with two steals, and Mumphrey had two points.
Chapel Hill (5-4) will travel to Center on Tuesday for a noon contest.