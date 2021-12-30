LEGACY.LINDALE.BASEKTBALL.ONLINE.3.jpg
Tyler Legacy's Jadin Hambrick goes up for a shot against Lindale Tuesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Lindale won 77-60 in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

HAWKINS — Bryce Burns scored 13 points while teammates Jeramy Torres and Dristun Pruitt each hit for 11 points as the Hawkins Hawks rallied to defeat the West Rusk Raiders 45-39 on Thursday in the third-place game of the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament.

West Rusk led 17-7 after the first quarter as well as 24-20 at halftime. The Raiders were on top 34-31 heading into the final period. the Hawks outscored WR 14-5 in the quarter to take the win.

Also scoring for Hawkins were Marshall White (4), Boston Conner (2), Micah Staruska (2) and Toby Gwin (2).

Darren Nix and Cole Jackson led the Radiers with eight points each with Jace Reasner and Kason Reed with six points apiece. Reasner and Jackson had two 3-pointers each with Nix adding one trey. Ty Harper had five points.

Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament

Championship — Omaha Paul Pewitt 67, De Kalb 50

Third Place — Hawkins 45, West Rusk 39

Consolation — East Texas HomeSchool Chargers 60, Alba-Golden 28

Seventh Place — Hughes Springs 67, Trinity 42

 
 

